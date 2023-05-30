Wrestlers at Haridwar, adamant they will throw their medals into Ganga

Top protesting Indian wrestlers (Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat) have reached Haridwar. They have warned that they will pretty much like world-class boxer of yesteryears — Mohammad Ali, who threw his Olympic gold in the Ohio River, throw their medals into the Ganga River.

The wrestlers reached Haridwar at 6 pm on Tuesday evening. They have also said that they will go on an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate, New Delhi. The protest is against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has not been arrested despite the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Police says, “We won’t stop them”

Meanwhile, there is a huge presence of police at the Har ki Pauri, probably to ensure that no untoward incident takes place such as the wrestlers throwing their medals into the Ganga.

The Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh says, that if the wrestlers come to immerse their medals in Ganga, they will not be stopped.

The wrestlers said, “These medals represent our spirits and our life. After throwing them into the Ganga today, there would be no need to continue living. After that, we will hold a hunger strike at India Gate until we die.”

The Prime Minister, they continued, “calls us our daughters,” but he never once showed concern for the wrestlers. Instead, he welcomed the ‘oppressor’ (Brij Bhushan) to the opening of the new Parliament building. He even posed for pictures wearing all-white clothing. This radiance has marred us”, added the protesting wrestlers.

Sports community divided

On Sunday, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and several other people attempted to go towards the new Parliament building for “Mahila Mahapanchayat,” but were stopped by Delhi Police.

A video came out of Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi from Rio that said, “I have not given up.” She claimed that the wrestlers were considering their next move as they continued to receive support from the athletic community in the wake of the clear condemnation of the police action against the top grapplers by numerous political figures and athletes.