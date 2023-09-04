World’s perception about India being a nation of over billion hungry stomachs has changed: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the world saw India as a nation of over one billion hungry stomachs but that perception has changed under his government and the country is now being seen as a nation of over one billion aspirational minds.

“For a long time, India was perceived as a nation of over 1 billion hungry stomachs. But now, India is being seen as a nation of over 1 billion aspirational minds, more than 2 billion skilled hands, and hundreds of millions of young people. We are not only the most populous country in the world but also the nation with the largest youth population. So, perspectives about India have changed,” Prime Minister Modi said in a recent interview with an Indian news agency.

According to the excerpts published on his personal website, PM Modi spoke on the growing stature of G20 grouping under India’s presidency and said, “India’s G20 Presidency has also sowed the seeds of confidence in the countries of the so-called Third World’. They are gaining greater confidence to shape the direction of the world in the coming years on many issues such as climate change and global institutional reforms.”

“Before we complete our G20 Presidency, over 1 lakh delegates will have visited India. They have been going to different regions, witnessing our demography, democracy and diversity. They are also seeing how a fourth D, development, has been empowering the people over the last decade. There is a growing understanding that many of the solutions that the world needs are already being successfully implemented in our country, with speed and scale.

Prime Minister Modi also dismissed the objections raised by Pakistan and China on G20 events being held in Kashmir and Arunanchal Pradesh.

“Ours is such a vast, beautiful and diverse nation. When G20 meetings are happening, isn’t it natural that meetings will be held in every part of our country?,” the prime minister asked.

The 18th G20 Summit will be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10 under India’s presidency. The summit will be attended by heads of states of several countries including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK PM Rishi Sunak.