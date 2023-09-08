Delhi G20 Summit Live Updates: Delhi is all decked up for the G20 Summit 2023 being held at newly constructed Bharat Mandapam auditorium under India’s Presidency from September 9 to 10. Massive security arrangements have been made in view of the G20 Summit which will be attended by several top international leaders from 20 countries and special invitees. The Delhi police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions in the New Delhi district and on roads leading to the venue. Schools, colleges and offices have been shut and fighter jets have been deployed to ensure safety and a smooth G20 summit. While head of states of several countries have already landed in Delhi, US President Joe Biden will arrive in the national capital later today. Prime Minister of Argentina has arrived earlier this morning but Spanish President Pedro Sanchez will not be attending the event after being tested positive for Covid-19.

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE UPDATES:

12:30 PM: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrives in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit.

12:20 PM: RBI’s showcase cutting-edge fin-tech at G20 Summit: Bharat Mandapam will showcase a unique international project – ‘Culture Corridor – G20 Digital Museum’. Delegates will be onboarded on UPI One World. Their wallets will be prefunded with Rs 2000, which they can utilise as they desire. RBI will display cutting-edge financial technologies at the G20 Summit, showcasing their potential to revolutionise the financial landscape.

#WATCH | G 20 in India | Various exhibitions are being set up at Bharat Mandapam during the G 20 Summit to showcase India’s technological prowess and innovation. Bharat Mandapam will showcase a unique international project – ‘Culture Corridor – G20 Digital Museum’. Delegates will… pic.twitter.com/t3IF771BGz — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

11:30 AM: US on Biden-Modi bilateral meeting: “We will have discussions on several issues. India and the US share a partnership in several sectors including critical emerging technologies, Artificial Intelligence, Education, Student mobility and others. America wants to work with India after seeing the ambition of the youth in India”

10:45 AM: HD Deve Gowda says will not attend G20 dinner: “I will not be attending the G20 dinner organised by the Hon. President of India Draupadi Murmuji, on 09 September 2023, due to health reasons. I have already communicated this to the government. I wish the G20 summit a grand success,” tweets Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

10:40 AM: US on Putin, Xi’s absence from G20: “It is important to emphasise that the G20 is a prime solution to the global challenges. We see it as a premier organisation on a global basis that is taking on critical challenges facing the global economy and particularly the global South. I believe the G20, in spite of obvious problems due to Russia’s war against Ukraine and Russia’s general absence from G20 initiatives, has been extremely effective, especially under India’s leadership. Our goals for the G20 have coincided closely with those of India. We have tackled very important challenges. I think we have had considerable success in changing the way the entire multilateral development system is operating…”

10:30 AM: Heavy security deployed near Majnu Ka Tilla in view of the protest by the Tibetan community.

#WATCH | Heavy security deployed near Majnu Ka Tilla in view of the protest by the Tibetan community pic.twitter.com/JBWdxUYMei — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

10:10 AM: PM Modi to hold 15 bilateral meetings on G20 sidelines: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold at least 15 bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 summit. These include bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden today and France’s Emmanuel Macron on September 10. READ Full Story Here

9:50 AM: Congress leader and former PM Manmohan Singh invited for G20 dinner: Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have been invited to attend the G20 Summit dinner hosted by the President, reports news agency ANI citing Sources.

9:30 AM: Intense police checking of vehicles ahead of G20 Summit: Police personnel check vehicles as security tightened up across the national capital on the occasion of the G20 Summit.

#WATCH | Delhi: Police personnel check vehicles as security tightened up across the national capital on the occasion of the G20 Summit. (Visuals from Tilak Marg area) pic.twitter.com/lsFu07v28i — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

9:20 AM: World leaders start arriving in Delhi: Top international leaders from the G20 member countries have started arriving. Argentina President Alberto Fernández has landed in Delhi for the G20 Summit.

#WATCH | Argentina President Alberto Fernández arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit. He was received by MoS for Steel and Rural Development, Faggan Singh Kulaste. pic.twitter.com/hWTmnMb9Ov — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023



9:00 AM: BREAKING NEWS: Spanish President Pedro Sanchez will not attend the G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi. Sanchez has tested Covid-19 positive just hours before his departure for New Delhi, India. Now, First Vice President Nadia Calvino and Minister of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and

will represent Spain at the Delhi G20 Summit 2023.