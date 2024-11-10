World’s first high-altitude para sports centre being established in Ladakh

World’s First High-Altitude Para Sports Centre is being established in the cold desert region of Ladakh to prepare specially-abled athletes for the 2028 Paralympics.

Advocate Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, and the Aditya Mehta Foundation (AMF) have signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the world’s first high-altitude para sports centre dedicated to para-athletes.

This historic initiative aims to provide specially-abled athletes with high-performance training facilities at a unique high-altitude location, enhancing their preparation and potential for international competitions, including the 2028 Paralympics, said an official.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended among others by LAHDC members Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, Executive Councillor, Tsering Namgyal LOP, Councillors Lobzang Sherab, Konchok Stanzin, Sonam Norboo, Eshey Spalzang, Karma Namdak, Tundup Norboo, Mirza Hussain and Sonam Thardot.

The MoU also provides that until the centre’s completion, Children with special needs (CwSN) from the Leh-Ladakh region will undergo screening, counseling, and training at Hyderabad’s Infinity Parasports Academy and Rehabilitation Centre, managed by AMF. This interim phase will build foundational skills and offer essential rehabilitation for aspiring athletes from Ladakh.

The high-altitude para sports centre will offer inclusive, world-class training to para-athletes, not only from India but globally, providing them with a competitive edge unique to high-altitude training environments. The centre aligns with the larger goal of preparing para-athletes for the 2028 Paralympics and advancing their skills, confidence, and performance to excel on international platforms.

Gyalson highlighted the centre’s importance as a historic step toward inclusivity in sports for Ladakh, stating, “This centre will empower our differently-abled athletes, allowing them to train with world-class facilities and represent Ladakh with pride on global platforms.”

To facilitate the project, he announced the formation of a dedicated committee to oversee the centre’s development and directed officials to begin land identification for the facility. He further shared that 15 potential candidates from Ladakh will soon be sent for training in Hyderabad, with screenings to be held at the sub-divisional level to ensure maximum participation.

This landmark initiative underscores LAHDC Leh’s commitment to breaking barriers and creating opportunities for para-athletes, with the Aditya Mehta Foundation as a committed partner in this transformative journey, he added.