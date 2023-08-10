World Indigenous People’s Day: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches ‘Mo Jungle Jami Yojana’

On World Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ‘Mo Jungle Jami Yojana’ expressing hope that this scheme will be a ‘milestone’ in the development of tribals in the state.

The scheme, according to an official release, is aimed at ensuring the rights of all eligible individuals and communities over forest land.

Along with this, all development projects will be linked to this scheme and steps will be taken to create stability in the livelihood of the tribals, the release stated, adding that unsurveyed forest villages will be accorded the status of revenue villages.

Addressing people from the tribal communities on the occasion, Chief Minister Patnaik said his government had set itself the goal of taking the benefits of this scheme to all eligible beneficiaries. He said steps were being taken to ensure that no deserving person is left out.

The CM added that the scheme further aims at recognising the contribution of tribal people towards the sustainable development of forest resources. He said it will also help in bringing stability to climate change and the economy and livelihood of tribals, according to the release.

Stating that Odisha was a leading state in providing forest land rights, the chief minister said 4.5 lakh tribal and forest-dwelling families have been given forest land rights so far, under this initiative.

He added that more than 4000 gram sabhas have been given community rights. Along with this, the process to give the status of revenue villages to the unsurveyed forest villages is also underway, he noted, according to the release.

Stating that his government has always been committed to the welfare of tribals, the Odisha CM said when he first took charge of the state in 2000, the first important decision of his cabinet was to grant panchayats the right to collect minor forest produce.

“A lot of work has been done in this direction today. The tribals have improved in education, health and various other fields, and they have also gained prestige in various fields,” the CM added.