World Champions Rohit Sharma & Co. meet PM Modi after arrival in India

The Indian Cricket Team, fresh from their triumphant win at the T20 World Cup, on Thursday reached 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to celebrate their victory.

The team, proudly displaying the T20 World Cup trophy, arrived to a warm welcome from fans and officials at Delhi airport early this morning.



Skipper Rohit Sharma, holding the coveted World Cup trophy, was seen dancing at the airport. His team mate Suryakumar Yadav also shook a leg on Punjabi tunes.

They were welcomed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny at the airport.

Later, a special cake on team India’s official jersey was also cut at the hotel by Rohit Sharma to celebrate their victory in the recently held T-20 World Cup.

From the hotel, the players went to the PM’s official residence.

The Prime Minister is said to have congratulated the players on their stellar performance and praised their dedication, teamwork, and resilience, which led to this significant achievement.