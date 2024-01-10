World business leaders hail Modi’s vision at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Global business leaders hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision at the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Wednesday in Gandhinagar.

Ranging from the Indian business tycoons, Ambani and Adani, to global leaders like Toshihiro Suzuki and DP World’s Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Summit marked participation from 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations. The theme of this year’s summit is ‘Gateway to the Future’.

Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Group called Vibrant Gujarat the most prestigious investment summit in the world today as no other summit of this kind has continued for 20 long years and is going from strength to strength.

Advertisement

“This is a tribute to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and consistency,” he said.

Expressing pride in Gujarati origins, Ambani credited the prime minister for the transformation of Gujarat. He said, “The main reason for this transformation is our leader who has emerged as the greatest leader of the modern times, Narendra Modi the most successful prime minister in India’s history. When he speaks, not only the world speaks but applauds him.”

He elaborated on how India’s PM makes impossible possible – ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’ and said the slogan finds resonance in the global audience and they agree. “The coming generations will be thankful to the prime minister for being both a nationalist and an internationalist. You have laid a solid foundation for Viksit Bharat,” Ambani said.

He concluded by saying that no power on earth can stop India from becoming a 35 trillion dollar economy by 2047.

Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani thanked the prime minister for his extraordinary vision, and lauded his hallmark signatures, grand ambitions, meticulous governance and flawless execution. He credited PM Modi for his appeal which ignited a nationwide movement as the states marched forward competing and cooperating to fundamentally remodel India’s industrial landscape.

Adani underlined that since 2014, India’s GDP has grown by 185 per cent and per capita income by 165 per cent, which is remarkable especially in an era marked by geopolitical instability and pandemic challenges.

He further lauded the PM’s achievements at the international stage as he highlighted the nation’s journey from a country seeking to put its voice on global platforms to one which now creates global platforms. “You don’t predict the future, you shape it”, Adani said as he credited PM Modi for reorienting India to become the world’s fastest-growing nation and positioning the country as the global social champion driven by the philosophies of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam and Vishwa Guru.

Chairman of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Mittal recalled visiting the 20th anniversary of Vibrant Gujarat last year in September and praised the prime minister’s emphasis on process continuity to create an institutionalized framework for the mega global event of Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

He also highlighted the prime minister’s belief in the principles of One Earth, One Family, One Future and strengthening the voice of the global south in every international forum.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman Tata Sons Limited, said ‘steady and spectacular progress of Gujarat consistently over such a long time clearly demonstrates visionary leadership and the mindset of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji’.

He underlined that economic development has also resulted in tremendous social development and Gujarat has clearly established itself as the gateway to the future.

Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan credited the Prime Minister for his strong leadership and thanked him for the support provided to manufacturing industries in the country.

Stating that India has now become the 3rd largest automobile market in the world, Suzuki highlighted the impact of the Prime Minister’s progressive approach on the country’s economic growth.

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technologies, USA thanked the Prime Minister for his vision to open up the country to semiconductor manufacturing and said that it will become a huge economic driver in the future as India marches forward to become the third largest economy in the world.

He stated that Vibrant Gujarat Summit addresses the visionary ideas critical to India’s growth as a semiconductor power, and also threw light on the multiple growth opportunities in the sector. The CEO further thanked the state and central government for their support in helping establish a world-class memory assembly and test facility in Gujarat as he mentioned the infrastructure partnership with TATA Projects for the facility.

Jeffrey Chun, CEO Simmtech, South Korea said that as key supply chain partner in the semiconductor assembly and test facilities expressed excitement for their India project as a co-location investment following their major customer Micron’s project in the state of Gujarat.

He said Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit showcases a global movement of creating a new supply chain network in a fast growing nation like India.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of DP World, said that it is heartening to see the Prime Minister’s vision for a vibrant Gujarat becoming a reality as he congratulated the Gujarat Government for organizing the Summit. He said that the Vibrant Gujarat Summit showcases its exponential rise as India’s premier business forum guided by the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047”.

Shankar Trivedi, Senior VP, Nvidia noting the growing importance of generative AI recalled that PM Modi invited Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia to deliver a lecture to the leaders to senior members of the Indian government and said that “it was the first time that a global leader actually talked about AI.

Thanks to the leadership of Prime Minister Modiji, it has been a catalyst of adoption of generative AI in India and also here in Gujarat.

Nikhil Kamat, Founder and CEO of Zerodhha, threw light on the overall development of the country over the past two decades as he drew an analogy to his journey as an entrepreneur.

He remarked that the last 10 years have been incredible as he hailed the country’s startup ecosystem and the rise of small entrepreneurs and ecommerce which was not the case 10 years ago. He credited the Prime Minister for facilitating a stable ecosystem allowing startups to thrive.