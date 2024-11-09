Work underway to ramp up medical infrastructure across Haryana: Health Minister Arti Singh Rao

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao has said the state government is focusing on medical education infrastructure to provide better health facilities to the people of Haryana.

She said the aim is to expand superspeciality services in all medical colleges and work towards setting up a critical care block in every government medical college. Also, special trauma care delivery centres will be developed in medical colleges, so that referrals are reduced.

The Health Minister was holding a meeting with the officials of the Department of Medical Education and Research here today.

Arti Singh Rao directed the officials to prepare standardized operating procedures for patient care so that better medical facilities can be made available to patients.

She said the shortage of manpower for specialist doctors, other staff and maintenance of hospital related services in medical colleges and hospitals will be gradually met.

Meaningful steps are being taken in this direction. The government has set a target of opening a medical college in every district, she said, asking the officials to ensure that eligible beneficiaries are provided health facilities under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

It was informed in the meeting that the civil work of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Health Science University, Kutail in Karnal district has been completed on an area of 144 acres. Other works including medical equipment are in the final stage and soon the facility will be dedicated to the public. This university will have a super specialty hospital with 750 beds, where tertiary-level healthcare facilities will be available.

Apart from this, the work of Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani and Maharishi Chyavan Government Medical College, Koriyavas, Narnaul has also been completed 90 per cent. These colleges have 150-150 MBBS seats.

It was also informed that the work of Sant Shiromani Shri Dhanna Bhagat Ji Government Medical College under construction in Haibatpur, Jind, Bhagwan Parshuram Government Medical College in Sapan Kheri, Kaithal and Shri Guru Teg Bahadur Government Medical College, Panjupur, Yamunanagar is also going on.

Apart from these, many other colleges are in the pipeline. The Health Minister directed that the work of all medical colleges should be done at a fast pace, so that the public can get the benefit of these projects soon.

It was informed in the meeting that nursing colleges are being built in six districts at a cost of about Rs 264 crore.

These include Nursing College Kherawali, Pinjore in Panchkula district, Nursing College, Khedi Ram Nagar in Kurukshetra district, Nursing College, Dherdu in Kaithal district, Nursing College, Dayalpur in Faridabad district, Nursing College, Arua and Nursing College, Rewari.

Around 90 per cent of the work of these colleges has been completed and it is likely to be completed by March 2025.