Nadda discusses India’s healthcare with Bill Gates, acknowledges his contribution

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda discussed India’s achievements in healthcare with Bill Gates after the former Microsoft CEO called on him on Wednesday.

After the meeting, the Minister wrote in a post on X, “Met with Mr Bill Gates, founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, during his visit to India today.”

According to him, they discussed the remarkable progress that India has achieved in healthcare, particularly in maternal health, immunization, and sanitation, through collaboration with the Foundation.

On the occasion, he said he acknowledged the Foundation’s valuable support in strengthening health systems and driving impactful initiatives. “We look forward to renewing our Memorandum of Cooperation, furthering our shared commitment to ensuring affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare for all citizens,” he added.

Nadda, along with his post, shared photographs of his meeting with Gates.

It may be mentioned here that the mission of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is to create a world where every person has the opportunity to live a healthy and productive life.

On Tuesday, Gates met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and discussed India’s agricultural transformation.

“It was a pleasure to discuss India’s agricultural transformation with Shivraj Singh Chouhan. By developing and scaling cutting-edge ag-tech solutions, India is helping farmers increase crop yield, enhance nutrition, and build resilience against climate change,” Gates wrote on X after his meeting with Chouhan.

He said they also explored opportunities to deepen our collaboration on rural development, women’s empowerment, and technology adoption, with a focus on supporting India’s Lakhpati Didi initiative.