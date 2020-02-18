Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind on Tuesday, a day after taking charge as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time, assured the people of the national capital that there won’t be any dearth of buses.

Tagging a news article which stated that “public bus fleet has crossed 6000 for the first time in 10 years,” Kejriwal tweeted: “It did take time. But finally we were able to overcome all obstacles. So, buses have started arriving. I can assure all Delhiites, soon there won’t be any dearth of buses.”

In the “guarantee card” released in the run-up to the recent assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had promised more than 11,000 buses and to increase the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 kilometres.

At present, there are around 6,000 buses plying in the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also promised free bus rides for students.

Arvind Kejriwal took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi in a public ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

Six other AAP leaders also took oath as ministers in the newly elected government. Interestingly, these six leaders were also in the second term of the AAP government.

The Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power after it grabbed 62 of the 70 seats, leaving just 8 for the BJP. The Congress was once again sent packing for a duck.