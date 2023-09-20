In Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi says Congress supports Women’s Reservation Bill but…
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday led her party charge during the debate on Women’s Reservation Bill named…
The Women’s Reservation Bill that seeks to give 33 per cent of quota to women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies has been tabled in the Parliament. Known as the “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023”, was introduced in the new building of the Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tabled in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
Introducing the Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that while several attempts were made to bring the women’s quota bill in the past, god has given him the opportunity to take this forward. Speaking from the floor of the new Lok Sabha chamber, Prime Minister Modi said that the world has recognised the women-led development process in country.
Here are the fine prints of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023:
