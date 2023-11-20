Women voters outnumber men in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram in polls just concluded

Known as the “silent voters,” there were more women voters than men in two of the three states that recently held elections — in Mizoram and Chhattisgarh.

In Chhattisgarh, the second round of voting finished last week. This completes the voting process in each of the state’s ninety assembly. According to figures released on Sunday by the Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) of Chhattisgarh, 1.55 crore people cast ballots in all 90 assembly. Among them, 77.48 lakh were men and 78.12 lakh were women. There are 1.97 crore voters in the state, consisting of 98.2 lakh men and 98.5 lakh women. The participation rate was 76.47% in the first phase and 75.88% in the second.

The CEO said that women outnumbered males in voting turnout in up to 50 assemblies, or more than half. Bastar, Jagdalpur, Chitrakot, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Konta were among them. In sixteen of the twenty seats that were polled in the first round, women outnumbered males.

In addition to the second phase of elections in Chhattisgarh, all 230 legislatures in Madhya Pradesh held elections on Friday. Voter turnout in the state was 77.15%, 1.52% more than in 2018. The state had more men than women. According to data from the state CEO, male voter participation was 78.21%, while female voter turnout was 76.03%. 2.85 crore men and 2.67 crore women make up the state’s 5.52 crore registered voters.

Elections for the Mizoram legislature were held on November 7. Like Chhattisgarh, women voters outnumbered males there as well. 80.66% of voters turned out in the state. The state CEO’s data indicates that 81.25% of women and 80.04% of males cast ballots. There are 8.38 lakh voters in Mizoram, 4.32 lakh of them are women.

On December 3, the votes from these two states and the other two that haven’t held elections will be tallied. Telangana will hold elections on November 30 and Rajasthan on November 25.