Women rallies spread awareness about malnutrition across the country

Women rallies have been organized across the country to create awareness about the ill effects of malnutrition among rural women. It has been launched under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’

Women candidates from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) & RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI) participated in more than 100 rallies across the country.

To create awareness about malnutrition, anaemia and ‘low weight birth babies’ amongst rural women, more than 5000 trainees are reaching out to the rural women.

The ‘Kuposhan Se Azadi’ or ‘freedom from malnutrition’ rallies are a part of Iconic Week celebrations by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Campaign.

Various stakeholders viz State Rural Livelihood Missions, Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI), Project Implementation Agencies (PIAs), etc., have come together to disseminate information about the reasons for malnutrition amongst rural women.

DDU-GKY was launched on the 25th of September 2014. It is a nationwide placement-linked skill training program funded by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), Government of India (GoI).

DDU-GKY seeks to build the placement linked skills of the poor rural youth and place them in wage employment across various sectors of the economy.

The DDU-GKY programme is being implemented in 27 states and 3 UTs for rural poor youth with an emphasis on placements. More than 11.52 lakh youth have been trained and 7.15 lakh youth have been placed till 28th February 2022.

RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institutes) program is a joint training program of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), GoI, State Governments and Sponsor Banks.

RSETI program runs with an approach of short-term training & long-term handholding of entrepreneurs. A total of 40.3 lakh candidates have been trained under RSETIs in 64 courses and 28.39 lakh candidates have settled till 28th February 2022.