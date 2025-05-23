300 nutrition kits distributed under Poshan Abhiyaan to combat malnutrition

A total of 300 nutrition kits were distributed on Friday to beneficiaries under the Poshan Abhiyaan scheme, launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, at Aggarwal Dharamshala Bhawan in Shakarpur.

The kits were handed over by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport & Highways, Harsh Malhotra, who emphasised that Poshan Abhiyaan marks a decisive shift towards reducing malnutrition and improving overall health, wellness, and immunity among vulnerable populations.

Highlighting the scheme’s focus on children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers, the Minister stressed that proper nutrition during early childhood is essential for cognitive development, and the campaign aims to ensure adequate nutritional support for optimal growth.

He also praised the Poshan Tracker, which facilitates real-time monitoring of services at Anganwadi Centres. Beneficiaries can now self-register via the Poshan Tracker Web App, enabling easier access to services.

The app assists Anganwadi Workers in managing attendance, growth monitoring, meal distribution, and early childhood education—ensuring that beneficiaries are efficiently tracked and supported.

Malhotra added that to ensure sustainable improvements in nutritional status, it is critical to surround children with nutrition-rich food options. He further noted that promoting healthy, balanced diets would help in reducing anaemia and stunting among children.

“Nutritional well-being is vital for a child’s growth,” he said, “and an adequate, well-balanced diet can yield long-term benefits for physical and emotional development. By addressing malnutrition, Poshan Abhiyaan can significantly contribute to India’s human capital, economic productivity, and sustainable development.”

Concluding his address, the Minister stated: “Let’s make a commitment to work together to ensure that every child, mother, and family in India has access to nutritious food and a healthy future.”

He added that universal access to better nutrition today is essential for a brighter, healthier, and more developed India tomorrow, a Viksit Bharat.

Malhotra was joined by Lakshmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma along with local councillors Alka Raghav, Yashpal Kaintura, and Ram Kishore Sharma.