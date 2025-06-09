POSHAN Abhiyaan reflects Centre’s commitment to tackling malnutrition: Harsh Malhotra

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra on Monday said that the POSHAN Abhiyaan represents the Modi government’s commitment to addressing the country’s malnutrition challenges, promoting healthy growth and development, and ensuring a brighter future for its citizens.

Malhotra stated that the programme has fostered a nationwide Jan Andolan, catalysing nutrition-related behavioural change and encouraging positive feeding and healthcare practices across the country.

As part of the campaign, Malhotra distributed around 500 nutrition kits to beneficiaries at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in East Delhi’s Krishna Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the initiative’s significant strides in improving nutrition outcomes, particularly among children, adolescent girls, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

He also praised the Poshan Tracker App, which enables real-time monitoring of nutrition services, ensuring timely interventions.

Malhotra added that the campaign has successfully demonstrated inter-sectoral convergence and community engagement by promoting dietary diversity, maternal health, and child development.

He urged citizens to prioritise nutrition and adopt healthy eating habits to secure a better future.

“By prioritising nutrition, India can build a healthier, more productive, and prosperous nation, achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Meanwhile, Krishna Nagar MLA Dr. Anil Goel, along with local councillors Sandeep Kapoor, Raju Sachdeva, and Meenakshi Sharma, were also present on the occasion.