Women are not safe in UP: SP MP Dimple Yadav

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Friday alleged that daughters and women are not safe in Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government.

“The incidents of crime and injustice against women and daughters are increasing. The BJP government has completely failed to protect them. Women are angry with this government. It is clear from the NCRB data that under the BJP government, maximum crimes against women are taking place in UP. Women are not getting justice,” she claimed.

While talking to the media after the public meeting organized in support of Samajwadi Party candidate Tej Pratap Yadav in Karhal Assembly by-election on Friday, Dimple Yadav , wife of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, said that like the Lok Sabha elections, in this Assembly by-election also women are going to vote in favor of Samajwadi Party.

“BJP is scared of Samajwadi Party, that is why the Chief Minister and BJP leaders have forgotten the dignity of language. They are misleading the public by making absurd statements. The public is not going to be misled by them and they are once again ready with full unity to defeat BJP,” she announced.

The SP MP said that the BJP government has not done any work in the interest of the public. Farmers are worried about fertilizer abd black marketing of fertilizer is taking place. Inflation, unemployment and corruption are at their peak.

“The BJP government has increased the problems of the people and they are misleading people in this during elections,” she added.

Polling for Karhal assembly seat vacated by SP President Akhilesh Yadav will be held on November 20 along with 8 other assembly seats.