Women achievers hail introduction of reservation bill

Some of the women achievers were among the special invitees to Parliament on the occasion of introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill today.

Actor Kangana Ranaut said “it is a historic day for the nation and the women of the nation. She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for opening up new avenues for women saying “we also see women in more active roles like the Army and the Air Force. In fact in my upcoming film, Tejas, I am playing an Air Force pilot as well. So I think this is a new age that we are getting into.”

Actress Esha Gupta, who was also present in Parliament, said “It’s a very progressive thought. This Reservation Bill will give equal powers to women and it is a big step for our country. PM Modi promised it and delivered it.”

Fashion designer Rina Dhaka said “it is a big victory for the women of the country. There was a very marginal representation of women although they formed an equal part of our country and society. She thanked Shri Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs and I&B for inviting women achievers to Parliament to witness the introduction of the Bill.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said “A revolutionary step has been taken today. Prime Minister Modi has brought this bill and we will ensure it is passed in Parliament. This is the extension of various steps taken by the Government towards women empowerment during the Amrit Kal. “