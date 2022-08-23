Woman threatens Self-Immolation against illegal drug trade in Delhi

An elderly woman living in Jaitpur Extension has created a sensation in the entire area by threatening to commit self-immolation, if illegal trade of illicit liquor and drugs doesn’t stop in the area. The woman has also written a letter regarding it to the District DCP and other police officials, in which she has made serious allegations against local police for not taking any strict action against such activity, despite several complaint letters.

According to a police source, an elderly woman, a resident of street no.-1, F-Block, Dhir Garden, Jaitpur Extension, Badarpur has given a complaint regarding the illegal trade of illicit liquor and drugs to the DCP and other senior officials on Tuesday.

In her complaint, she has alleged that some unsocial elements practice illegal drug trade in her locality openly, spoiling the environment of the area. As per her statement, her both sons have fallen prey to these drug traffickers and have got addicted to drugs. Moreover, continuous excessive use of drugs has seriously harmed one of her son’s mental stabilities. She even lost her husband, who passed away in this sorrow.

She even complained about this illegal practice in the locality for the last six years.

The complainant said that she has given several complaint letters to the local police, and other senior police officials, but no action was taken in the matter. She has even made serious allegations on some of local police personnel of having secret dealings with these drug traffickers and demanded for an internal enquiry against them.

According to the complainant, her whole family including her daughter is regularly receiving life threats for making complaints to the police. She has claimed that these accused have links with some of the big government officials. Because of which, local police hesitate to take any action against them.

In her letter to the DCP, she has clearly stated that her life has been destroyed completely, because of these illicit practices in the area. She is even getting life threats from these drug traffickers for complaining. She is being forced to leave her house and move to somewhere else.

She has now threatened to commit suicide by self-immolation, if police don’t take any action against these drug traffickers. She has demanded a complete ban of such illegal activity in the area and wants strict action against all those involved in illegal drug trade.

DCP South East, Isha Pandey has said that she has taken the matter seriously and is looking into it personally.