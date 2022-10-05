Woman dupes 28 neighbours of Rs 1.01 cr in kitty party fraud, arrested

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a woman accused of duping her neighbours in kitty parties by luring them with quick returns in a shortest span of time for their investment.

The accused has been identified as Sarla Garg, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana. She duped 28 of her victims of a total of Rs.1.01 crore.

According to Special Commissioner of Police, Ravindra Singh Yadav, a case was registered on a joint complaint of Madhu Kalra and 27 others, alleging therein that one Sarla Garg, who used to run kitty parties from her residence, had collected over 1.01 crore from all the victims by inducing them of high returns on their investment.

It was alleged that she had promised to return the matured amount within 15 months, but she neither returned the principal amount, nor did she pay any profit to the investors. Moreover, after a few months, she along with her family members left her address and shifted to some unknown place.

After preliminary inquiry, a case under relevant sections was registered by EOW and investigation was initiated.

During investigation, it was revealed that on behalf of the accused, one, Ali, used to collect the kitty party money from the victims. A team under overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police MI Haider was constituted and the accused was arrested after conducting raids.

Further investigation in the matter is being carried out.