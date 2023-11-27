Woman bites off husband’s ear in Sultanpuri, Delhi; FIR filed

In Sultanpuri, Delhi, a woman allegedly bit off her husband’s right ear in a fit of fury, according to police on Sunday.

The 45-year-old victim informed the authorities that the bite had severed the top part of his right ear, necessitating surgery.

Following therapy, the victim registered a complaint against his wife.

According to police, a FIR has been filed against the woman in response to the complaint under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with “voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.” More investigation is being conducted into the incident.

“I went to throw garbage outside my house around 9.20 am on November 20. I asked my wife to clean the house. Soon after I returned home, my wife started fighting with me over an unknown issue,” the complainant told the police.

He added to the police report that his wife had asked him to sell the property and give her the proceeds so she could live apart with the kids.

“I tried to make her understand, but a verbal spat ensued. She even tried to hit me, but I pushed her away. I was walking out of the house when she held me from back and in a fit of rage bit my right ear so hard that the upper portion of my ear got dismembered. My son took me to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment,” the victim told the police and added that he had to undergo surgery at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini.

A team was dispatched to conduct an investigation after the police claimed to have received information about the attack on November 20 from a hospital.

“The victim was unwell and not in a condition to give his statement. He had requested the police that he would come to the police station to give his statement. On November 22, he approached the police and gave a written complaint. We have registered an FIR into the matter and further investigation is in progress,” said a senior police officer.