With 22,252 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s coronavirus tally reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday. This includes 4,39,947 recovered cases and 2,59,557 active cases of the virus. The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 20,160.

India is now the third worst-affected country after the United States which has 2,935,712 cases and Brazil which has reported 1,623,284 cases of infection according to Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru has seen a 15.7 per cent increase in COVID-19 cases over the past three days, data showed on Monday. The city recorded 1,235 new cases on Sunday – its biggest single-day jump and the fourth consecutive 24-hour period with record spikes.

Globally 11,592,259 people have been infected with the virus since December 2019 when COVID-19 was first reported in China’s Wuhan, while 5,37,487 people have died due to it.