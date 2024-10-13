With 2 shooters from Bahraich, UP, STF start search in Baba Siddiqui murder case

The STF of Uttar Pradesh Police has been engaged to nab the two shooters from the state, who came to light in the Baba Siddiqui murder case in Mumbai on Saturday night. Dharamraj Kashyap and Shiv Kumar alias Shiva Gautam, both involved in this incident, were residents of Gandara village of Kaiserganj Kotwali in Bahriach district.Reports here on Sunday said both of them had gone to Mumbai to earn money to support their family and were working as labourer.

Bahriach Superintendent of Police (SP) Vrinda Shukla said that both of them do not have any criminal record and come from normal families. Police team reached their home and were talking to the families, trying to know what information they have about this incident.

Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui was shot dead in Maharashtra on Saturday night. Mumbai Police has arrested two suspects in this case. Meanwhile, a new claim has emerged regarding this murder. Reports claimed that the attackers took advantage of firecrackers to kill Baba Siddiqui. Actually, on the occasion of Dussehra, Baba Siddiqui was bursting crackers outside the office of his son Zeeshan when he was murdered.

According to police Dharamraj Kashyap,one of the accused had gone to Mumbai with his partner Shiva Gautam to look for work a few months back. After his name surfaced in this high profile murder in Mumbai, Bahraich Police investigated the matter but found no previous criminal history. At present the police is investigating him thoroughly. On the other hand, after the UP link of Baba Siddiqui’s murder came to light, all the units of STF have been alerted. Actually, one of the shooters involved in the incident had fled from the spot.

There is a possibility of taking help of UP underworld for his murder due to which STF has started conducting reconnaissance. ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said here on Sunday that Mumbai Police has not yet contacted STF, but information is being collected about Dharamraj and his associate. Actually, STF suspects that Dharamraj was associated with some organized gang, after which he was sent to Mumbai for some special work. In fact, during the incident, Dharamraj’s rapid firing from his pistol like a professional shooter is strengthening the suspicion of his being associated with a gang.

Shiv Kumar Gautam alias Shiva Gautam is the younger among two brothers. His father earns his living by farming and labouring. Shiva is not married. Dharamraj Kashyap, son of Radhe Kashyap, is the youngest brother among six brothers. The father sells fish along with his elder brother. The second brother is a street vendor . The third one works as a laborer at a clothes shop and other brothers also work as labourers. The four elder brothers are married. Dharamraj and another brother are not married.