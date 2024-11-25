Winter Session of Bihar Assembly set to be stormy

The Winter Session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly that begins on Monday is poised to be contentious, with the Opposition, led by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, gearing up to challenge the government on critical issues such as the implementation of smart meters and the state’s law-and-order situation.

Meanwhile, the ruling NDA coalition, buoyed by their recent victory in all four seats during the Assembly bye-elections, is enthusiastic about defending their position.

Leaders from the BJP, JD-U, and HAM-S have expressed readiness to address any challenges posed by the Opposition during the session.

The session is expected to commence with Assembly Speaker, Nand Kishore Yadav, addressing the House, followed by the oath-taking ceremony for newly-elected members. Subsequently, the government will present certified copies of Ordinances promulgated by the Governor, alongside the second supplementary budget for consideration.

As is customary, the first day will also include a condolence motion presented by the Speaker, paying tributes to notable individuals who have passed away since the last session.

These procedural steps will set the tone for what is anticipated to be an intense legislative session.

The Winter Session of the Assembly is set to be brief, running for only five days, but it is expected to be action-packed with major legislative activities.

The government plans to introduce multiple Bills and address significant legislative work during the short session.

It is expected that on November 26 and 27, the MLAs will address state-specific issues, and other legislative work will be conducted.

Discussion will be held on the second supplementary budget, which the state government has planned to pass during this session on November 27 and 28.

The final day will be dedicated to discussions on non-official resolutions.

To ensure smooth proceedings, Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav held meetings with top officials and urged cooperation from all parties a couple of days ago.

Enhanced security measures have been put in place, with a significant police presence in and around the Assembly premises.