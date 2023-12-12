Winter Session: After passage of landmark J-K Bills in RS, more important businesses lined up in both Houses today

After the passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2023 by the Rajya Sabha, which followed the Supreme Court upholding the revocation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state, the Upper House has more businesses lined for Tuesday as the Parliament reconvenes for the ongoing Winter Session.

Both Houses are scheduled to take up important businesses on the ninth day of the Winter Session, as Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is to move the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, and the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission.

Meghwal will also move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for consideration and passage to repeal certain enactments and amend an enactment. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.

Apart from these, Rajya Sabha MPs Laxmikant Bajpayee, Vivek Tankha and Jayant Chaudhary are to present the Two Hundred and Fifty-Second Report (in English and Hindi) of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation on the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017 in the House.

Fellow Upper House members Satish Chandra Dubey and Fauzia Khan are to lay on the table a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Thirty-Fourth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations contained in the Twenty Eighth Report of the Committee on “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY)” pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).

Later into the session, BJP MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Krishan Lal Panwar are to table a copy each (in English and Hindi) of the following statements of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy:- (i) Final action taken by the government on observations/recommendations contained in Chapter-I of the Thirty-Seventh Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on the action taken by the government on observations/recommendations contained in its Twenty-First Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Financial Constraints in the Renewable Energy Sector’.

Final action taken by the government on observations/recommendations contained in Chapter-I of the Thirty-Eighth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy on the Action Taken by the Government on observations/recommendations contained in its Twenty-Seventh Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on ‘Evaluation of Wind Energy in India’ will also be tabled by the two BJP members.