‘Italian culture’ behind Congress chief’s ‘shameful’ Kashmir remark: Amit Shah

After Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not raising the issues of farmers and instead mentioning the abrogation of Article 370 during his recent rally in Rajasthan’s Churu, BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that it was the “Italian culture” of the grand old party “for not understanding the very idea of India.”

“It is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking, “Kashmir se kya waasta hai (What is the relation with Kashmir)?” I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of India,” Shah said in a lengthy social media post on X.

He further said: “The Congress doesn’t know that many brave sons of Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives for peace and security in Kashmir. But it is not merely the fault of the Congress leaders. It is mostly the Italian culture of the Congress party that is to blame for not understanding the very idea of India.”

The Home Minister said that such remarks by the Congress party hurt “every patriotic citizen who cares for the unity and integrity of the nation.”

What Kharge said?

Addressing a gathering in Jaipur, Kharge today hit out at PM Modi for not raising the issues of farmers during his Churu rally.

He said, “Yesterday PM Modi addressed a rally in Rajasthan’s Churu. There are a lot of issues related to the farmers. The farmers are suffering and thousands of them have died by suicide. Instead of speaking about their issues, PM said he removed Article 370. What do the people here have to do with it?”

“You go to Jammu and Kashmir and say about Article 370 abrogation. But here, tell us what you did for the farmers,” the Congress president added.