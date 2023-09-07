Winter clothes, chapatis & arms recovered from dead Pak terrorists

Besides an AK-47 rifle, a pistol and night vision device, security forces have recovered apples, chapatis, paranthas, dates and fence cutters from the spot where two Pakistani terrorists were shot down in the Poonch district near the Line of Control (LoC), said a defence spokesman on Thursday.

The two terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Army and police on Wednesday in the Mandi sub-sector in Poonch. Taking advantage of the hostile terrain and thick foliage, the terrorists tried to infiltrate from across the LoC.

A cache of arms, ammunition, Pakistan made medicines and eatables have been recovered from their baggage.

Winter clothing and gloves recovered from their bag indicates that the terrorists were tasked to stay put in the mountainous region of Pir-Panchal range that divides the Jammu division from the Kashmir valley. Pakistan is attempting to revive terrorism in the area after a lull of about 20 years.

A defence spokesman said among the recoveries was a grenade, binocular, two Jackets, wind Cheater, shawl, inner set, two mufflers, 6 pairs of socks, syringe, 16 batteries, 6 bandage, 1 roll doctor tape, one box of water purifier tablets, one rain trouser, RTE food, salt, biscuits and chutney.