Wilo Sustainability Conclave 2024: Industry leaders unite for environmental innovation and policy action

Georg Enzweiler, Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission at the German Embassy, emphasised the critical importance of international cooperation in combating climate change during his address at the Wilo Sustainability Conclave.

Enzweiler called for a concerted global effort to tackle the environmental challenges man faces today.

The Wilo Sustainability Conclave, a notable event organised by the German Engineering Federation (VDMA) in collaboration with Wilo Mather and Platt Pumps, took place in Pune. This gathering brought together influential figures from industry, government, and academia to discuss and address some of the most urgent environmental issues today, with a particular focus on energy efficiency and sustainable resource management.

Mr Deepak Mhaisekar, IAS, former Divisional Commissioner of the Maharashtra Government, shared his insights on the crucial role of policy in driving sustainability. His perspectives underscored the importance of governmental support and regulatory frameworks in fostering sustainable practices and technologies.

A highlight of the conclave was the presentation by Mr Georg Weber, Chief Technology Officer at WILO SE. Weber elaborated on Wilo’s innovative initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact, showcasing the company’s leadership and commitment to sustainability. His presentation demonstrated how Wilo is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technologies and solutions that contribute to environmental conservation and efficiency.

The Wilo Sustainability Conclave 2024 successfully underscored the urgent need for responsible resource management and innovative solutions to environmental challenges. It reinforced the commitment of industry leaders to a sustainable future, setting a strong precedent for future collaborations and initiatives. The event not only highlighted the pressing issues but also inspired actionable strategies and partnerships aimed at fostering a more sustainable and resilient global environment.