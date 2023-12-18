Will you contest elections: PM poser to a woman surprises all

People present at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra held at Barki Gram Sabha in the Sevapuri block of Varanasi on Monday were pleasantly surprised when Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked a beneficiary woman if she would contest elections.

PM Modi posed the query to Chanda Devi, a beneficiary, while interacting with her as she shared her experiences with the audience during the ‘Meri Kahani, Meri Zubani’ programme.

Impressed by her confidence and eloquence, the prime minister asked her about her educational background. Chanda Devi mentioned that she has completed her intermediate studies.

The PM then inquired whether she had contested elections before, given her excellent public speaking skills to which Chanda Devi denied having any experience of contesting election.

Following this, he directly asked her if she would contest the elections. Chanda Devi replied in the negative. However, she was impressed by him.

Expressing her gratitude to the prime minister, she said she was fortunate to be given a chance to speak before him. She wishes to be part of the developmental efforts initiated by him.

The prime minister also inquired about the education of her children and how did she maintain a balance between work and family.