Will perform Constitutional obligations: Kerala Governor

Responding to a question from media persons here, Governor Khan said that he will perform his Constitutional obligation of policy address in the Assembly.

“Why should this question be asked? There is no doubt about that. If we respect and if we don’t try to trespass into the duties of others, there is no conflict,” he said

Udumbanchola MLA and former minister MM Mani on Saturday, while speaking at an LDF public meeting at Kattappana, described Khan as a ‘despicable man’ for refusing to sign the Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill.

The LDF has called for a strike in Idukki district on January 9 when Governor Khan is scheduled to inaugurate a welfare scheme of the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) at Thodupuzha.