Will not allow “Miya” Muslims to take over Assam: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he would not allow ‘Miya’ Muslims to “take over” Assam.

The comment was made during a heated discussion following the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon, which had sparked adjournment motions from opposition parties.

Sarma, dismissing claims of rising crime rates, argued that the numbers were proportional to population growth. When challenged by opposition members for being partisan, Sarma responded bluntly, “I will take sides. What can you do about it?” This statement led to a heated exchange, resulting in the temporary adjournment of the assembly session.

Sarma’s remarks highlight the ongoing tension surrounding the Miya Muslim community in Assam.

The term ‘Miya’ generally refers to Muslims of Bengali origin, many of whom migrated to Assam over several decades, particularly during the British colonial period and the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971. This community, often accused of being illegal immigrants, has faced significant socio-political challenges in Assam.

The Miya Muslims are a significant demographic in Assam, especially in over 30 of the 126 assembly constituencies, making them an influential group in state politics.

Historically, they were a key vote bank for the Congress, but in recent years, they have largely aligned with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) led by Badruddin Ajmal.

Sarma, on the other hand, has consistently distanced the BJP from this community, reinforcing a narrative that seeks to consolidate Hindu votes by opposing what he perceives as a demographic threat posed by the Miya Muslims.

This stance is part of a broader BJP strategy in Assam, where the party has been increasingly vocal about issues related to illegal immigration and the protection of indigenous Assamese culture.

Sarma’s comments are seen as a continuation of this approach, which has garnered both support and criticism within the state.