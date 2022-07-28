Will make Punjab water-logging free: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday, said that the state government will evolve a foolproof plan for eradicating water logging from the state especially the Malwa region.

The CM, who undertook a whirlwind tour of the water logging affected villages of Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts, said that he had asked the officers to prepare a foolproof plan for ensuring that the scourge of water logging is eliminated in the entire state at the earliest.

He said the state government will start work on this project at war footing so that the devastation caused by water logging is checked immediately. Mann said there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause as the state government is duty bound to ensure that the problem of water logging is solved at the earliest.

The CM assured the farmers that from next year waterlogging will no longer bring misery in any part of the state as the state government will ensure meticulous planning and flawless execution for it.

He said the state government will ensure that this problem is mitigated at the earliest. Mann asked the officers to take every remedial step for ensuring that no stone is left unturned for making Punjab water logging free state.

The CM said none of the successive state governments have taken any step to tame this problem. He said rather the lackluster approach of these governments have added to the misery of people.

Assailing the previous state government, the Chief Minister said that the previous governments have never taken this problem seriously due to which the situation has aggravated now.

He said faulty planning and haphazard execution of anti-water logging measures during previous regimes have added to the woes of the farmers of the region.

The CM also announced that food growers of the state will be duly compensated for the loss incurred by them due to nature’s fury.