Will die but never compromise with BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Asserting that Congress would never compromise with the BJP as it is fighting over ideology, Rahul Gandhi said he would die rather than compromise with the saffron party.

The statement of the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha came in the wake of Arvind Kejriwal accusing his party of collusion with the BJP to defeat the AAP in the assembly elections in Delhi.

During an election rally here in Badli on Thursday, the Congress leader hit out at the AAP chief for his flip-flops over the years. “Kejriwal initially used to come in a small car with a muffler wrapped around his head. But now, he resides in a sheesh mahal with automated doors,” he said.

He (Kejriwal) promised to provide a transparent and corruption-free government. But in reality, he, along with Manish Sisodia, was involved in the excise policy scam, he alleged.

Pointing out that neither Kejriwal nor his party members stood with the people affected by the Delhi riots, Rahul Gandhi said it reflects that there is no difference between the BJP and the AAP.

“AAP-BJP has betrayed the people of Delhi. People here are yearning for clean water and pollution-free air even as they lack basic facilities. Hence, the public has now decided to teach a lesson to both the parties and bring the Congress to power in the city,” he contended.

Highlighting the issue of pollution in Yamuna River, the Congress leader said, “five years ago, Kejriwal used to talk of drinking Yamuna water. Leave alone Yamuna water, I dare him to drink the water the people of Badli are drinking. He is holding press conferences with Yamuna water in bottles, it’s a farce. He lies like Narendra Modi while doing nothing for the people.”

In a scathing attack on the BJP, the Raebareli MP said, “The BJP government has filed 32 cases against me, interrogated me for 55 hours, and took away my home to scare me. But it matters little to me, I am not afraid of them.”

The LoP said Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on this day because he was against hatred and was fighting for brotherhood. He was shot by those people whose ideology is running India today, he said.

The fight between the ideologies of the BJP-RSS and Congress is an old one and the whole country knows that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party can never compromise with the saffron organizations. “In the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi said if we get 400 seats, we would change Ambedkar’s constitution. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said the country did not attain independence on 15 August 1947. This clearly means that these people do not believe in the Constitution of the country, they want to destroy it,” he added.

He said it is clearly written in the Constitution that all people in the country are equal; this is a country of love and brotherhood. But Narendra Modi wants you to fight against each other by spreading hatred in the country and by diverting your attention, he wants to hand over your wealth to people like Adani and Ambani.

Meanwhile, addressing a gathering of Dalit influencers ‘Vanchit Samaj: Dasha and Disha’, Gandhi remarked, “During the time of Indira Gandhi, there was self-confidence among the people of the country. People of every class including Dalits, backward, tribals, minorities in the country knew that she would die for them.”

Congress has always stood with the deprived class and has raised voice for their rights. We will always fight for their justice, he added.