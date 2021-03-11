India will continue discussions with China to achieve the objective of disengagement from all friction points and restoration of peace and tranquility in the India-China border areas at an early date, the government said today. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External affairs V Muraleedharan said the two countries have continued diplomatic and military engagements to resolve the situation in the border areas.

Six meetings of the Working Mechanism for Coordination and Consultations (WMCC) in border areas and nine meetings of senior commanders have been held so far. The minister noted that since April-May 2020, the Chinese side had made several attempts to unilaterally change the status quo along the LAC in the Western Sector.

Thee attempts were responded to appropriately by the Indian armed forces. It has been made clear to the Chinese side that such attempts were unacceptable.

These actions have seriously disturbed the peace and tranquility in the border areas in the Western sector.

Responding to another question, Muraleedharan said the Central Military Commission of China last month announced awarding posthumously honorary merit citations and titles to Chinese soldiers killed in the 15 June clash with Indian soldiers at the Galwan Valley.

He also stated that the disengagement in the Pangong Tso Lake area has been completed by the Indian and Chinese sides.