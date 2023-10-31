Kerala has reached a situation where a person can make his own bomb: V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that Kerala has now reached a dangerous situation where a person can make his own bomb and detonate it in any place.

Speaking to media persons, Muraleedharan said that the Chief Minister did not address the concerns of the common people in Kerala regarding the Kalamassery blast. He said the Home Department in the state is a complete failure and Kerala has reached a dangerous situation where a person can make his own bomb and detonate it in any place.

“Kerala has now reached a situation where an individual can make IEDs and plant them in various crowded places, and get away with it. This is a very dangerous situation,” Muraleedharan said.

Stating that the state’s intelligence wing has totally failed in its duty, Muraleedharan said the police wing should have the ability and potentiality to detect the places where the culprits are planning to attack and they have the responsibility to protect the life and property of the people.

“It is the failure of intelligence mechanisms, law and order mechanisms, state police and the Home Ministry of the State. What are the steps being undertaken by the state government to ensure that it does not happen again,” Muraleedhan asked.

The Union Minister asked the Chief Minister as to how Kerala became a place where one person can plan to carry out multiple blasts in places where people are assembled in large numbers.

Innocent people are being killed in public places in Kerala, people are being attacked in trains and places of worship in Kerala, he said. The Chief Minister has a responsibility to the people of the state. Why is such a situation being created in the state, he asked.