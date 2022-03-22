Will AAP Govt in Punjab support reducing Air pollution in Delhi?

The Air quality of New Delhi has gone from bad to worse. The city seems to have kept its top rank in terms of having the worst air quality in the world. According to the IQAir’s 2021 World Air Quality Report published recently, the air quality of New Delhi saw a 14.6 per cent increase in PM2.5 concentration in 2021.

After taking over as the Chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been blaming the adjoining states of Punjab, Haryana, UP for contributing to the poor Air quality of Delhi. He has stated it several times that these states contribute to the pollution of Delhi by unchecked stubble burning. Maximum incidents of stubble burning have been attributed to Punjab.

Earlier the blame would go to governments in Punjab for not being serious in implementing the required enforcement laws to violators of pollution norms.

Now that the AAP has formed a government in Punjab it will be interesting to see what kind of cooperation the two states would be able to achieve in reducing the Air pollution in Delhi.