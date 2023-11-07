Marginal dip in Delhi’s air pollution, air quality now ‘very poor’

Air pollution levels in the national capital witnessed a marginal dip on Tuesday, measuring under the “very poor” category after the city faced several days of severe air quality.

The city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) value on Tuesday evening was recorded at 395, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), with readings from 31 out of 40 air monitoring stations across the city.

However, a smog canopy continued to cover the sky in several parts of the national capital and residents struggled to breathe with no respite from the toxic air.

As per the CPCB, prominent pollutants in the air on Tuesday were PM 2.5 and PM10. PM 2.5 value was above the safe limit, which continued to be the cause of concern with regard to health issues.

The highest AQI at 4 pm was recorded at Anand Vihar with a value of 447, followed by Rohini- 443 and Punjabi Bagh- 436.

The weatherman forecast also suggested unfavorable meteorological conditions with regard to air quality, as the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.9 degrees Celsius and relative humidity pegging high at 96 per cent, with smoke in the sky, the IMD added.

Meanwhile, cities adjoining Delhi in neighboring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have also reported hazardous air quality. Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 342, Gurugram 364, Noida 355, Greater Noida 457 and Faridabad 374.

Amid the ongoing situation, physical classes have been suspended in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram, and switched to online mode in line with GRAP stage- IV measures.

The Delhi government also held a meeting with top officials from different departments in view of chalking out ways to implement the car rationing scheme odd- even. However, the final policy will be announced only after incorporating the Supreme Court’s directions with regard to the same.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said he would respond to the SC’s observations and inform about the government’s final plan on the scheme after the government incorporates the apex court’s directions after carefully going through its directions.