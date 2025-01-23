Why the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela is special: Rajashri Nandy explains

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela is a momentous event that invites millions of devotes from various parts of the world to share in the making of the globe’s largest mass gathering. And what makes it so special during this year of the Mela? According to Rajashri Nandy, the reason goes to the unparalleled astrological coincidence that powers the event.

Rajashri Nandy on the significance of Maha Kumbh 2025:

The Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years at four sacred locations—Prayagraj, Nashik, Ujjain, and Haridwar—has deep spiritual roots. The event has close ties to the movement of Jupiter among the nine planets, known as the nava grahas, which have a profound impact on human life.

The alignment of Jupiter with specific zodiac signs, coupled with the Sun’s position, creates an energy that is said to amplify the power of rituals, especially the act of taking a holy dip in the rivers.

Inspired from the ancient Puranic story of the ‘Amrit Manthan’, or churning of the ocean to get the nectar of immortality, this ritual is based upon the fact that during the process of churning four drops of elixir fall at four different locations, which are now points of focus at the Kumbh Mela.

The dip in the holy rivers at these places offers spiritual immortality, cleansing the soul and bringing devotees closer to Moksha, or liberation.

The Maha Kumbh Mela takes place every 12 years, with a smaller version, the Ardha Kumbh, occurring every six years to mark the halfway point of Jupiter’s cycle. When the cycle completes 12 times at a single location, it signifies the occurrence of 144 full Kumbhs at that site.

Such repetition points towards the deeper cosmic and spiritual connotations of this event.

The 2025 edition of the Maha Kumbh Mela is likely to draw an unprecedented 40 million visitors, including dignitaries from countries like the United States, Israel, and France.

The gathering will once again exhibit the peaceful unity and devotion of millions of Hindus, as they immerse themselves in the sacred waters of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, seeking purification and spiritual renewal.