Anupam Kher gets emotional after holy dip at Maha Kumbh Mela

Actor Anupam Kher had an emotional experience as he took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Sharing the moment on his Instagram, the veteran actor reflected on the spiritual significance of the occasion, describing it as one of the most emotional moments of his life.

In a video posted online, Kher is chanting mantras and offering prayers while immersed in the sacred waters where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge.

He expressed his deep connection to the moment, stating that tears flowed from his eyes as he prayed. The actor added that this sacred dip marked a milestone in his life, calling it a moment of “success.”

He also drew a poignant parallel, noting that exactly one year ago, he had a similar emotional experience during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

“Life became successful by taking a dip at Ganga in Mahakumbh! For the first time, I chanted mantras at the confluence of Maa Ganga, Jamuna, and Saraswati. Tears came out of my eyes while praying. Look at the coincidence! The same happened a year ago today in Ayodhya! Hail Sanatan Dharma,” Anupam Kher wrote in his post.

The actor reached Prayagraj on Tuesday to take part in the spiritual event. In a brief interaction with ANI after landing, Kher expressed his excitement to witness such a massive gathering of people from all walks of life.

He also praised the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organizing the festival with responsibility and safety.

On the same day, CM Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. The CM offered his gratitude to God.

Maurya, too, shared his emotions, calling the experience indescribable. “The joy of taking a holy dip here cannot be put into words,” he said.

He also mentioned that important decisions were made during the Cabinet meeting held at the Kumbh, and preparations for the upcoming Ardhakumbh in 2031 were already underway. For him, the experience was nothing short of “spiritual bliss.”