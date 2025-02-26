Injured in road accident, JMM MP Mahua Maji is stable

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji was injured in a road accident early Wednesday morning while returning to Ranchi with her family after taking a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The accident occurred around 3:45 am on National Highway 75 near Hotwag in the Latehar district. According to reports, Mahua Maji’s son, Somvit Maji, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly dozed off as a result of which the Scorpio they were travelling in went berserk and collided with a stationary truck.

Mahua Maji, her son Somvit Maji, daughter-in-law Kriti Srivastava Maji, and driver Bhupendra Baskey sustained injuries in the crash. After receiving primary treatment at Latehar Sadar Hospital, they were referred to Orchid Hospital in Ranchi. Doctors confirmed that Mahua Maji fractured her left wrist and sustained a minor chest bone injury while her son received minor injuries.

Following the accident, senior JMM leaders, state ministers, and political figures visited the hospital. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wished her a speedy recovery. BJP state president and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi expressed concern in a post on X, “I have received news of JMM’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji being injured in a road accident. I pray to God for her speedy recovery.”

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore also visited Orchid Hospital to inquire about Mahua Maji’s health and spoke to doctors. He was accompanied by State Health Minister Irfan Ansari and JMM’s Central General Secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey. Expressing his concern, Mr. Kishore said, “The news of Mahua Maji Ji’s accident is unfortunate. I pray to God for her speedy recovery.”

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.