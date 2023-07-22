Why PM is avoiding Manipur but visiting election bound states: Gehlot

“The way women were insulted in Manipur, the whole country has been insulted in the world. It’s been 77 days but the PM hasn’t spoken a word. As soon as the Supreme Court ordered, he spoke,” said Gehlot at a press conference

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday targeted the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence and ‘women’s insult’ in Manpur, asking why the PM was not visiting the troubled state of Manipur ruled by the BJP but was frequenting the poll-bound states including Rajasthan.

“The way women were insulted in Manipur, the whole country has been insulted in the world. It’s been 77 days but the PM hasn’t spoken a word. As soon as the Supreme Court ordered, he spoke (sic),” said Gehlot at a press conference.

Quoting the PM’s statement at Parliament two days ago that the Chief Ministers of Manipur, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh should take care of law and order, Gehlot wondered: “Tell us where is Manipur and where is Rajasthan.”

“The PM has hurt the pride of Rajasthan. The PM used to say 140 crore people are feeling ashamed. 140 crore people are not ashamed. They are sad because of the exploits of your government and your carelessness,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot wondered what would have happened if there was a Congress government in Manipur. “The PM ended the matter by doing formalities in a few seconds in his address to the press. You (PM) would have at least held meetings. How will the situation be controlled there? You are roaming in Karnataka. You are roaming around Rajasthan. You are roaming around Chhattisgarh. This is the first time I have seen this during elections,” Gehlot said.

“They have a government in Manipur. If there was a Congress government there, imagine what they would have said. Instead of controlling the situation there, the Home Minister kept roaming in the election states. A state is on fire and you are not doing anything. The Central government has failed. I am sorry Manipur is burning. Thousands of people have died there. Still, the PM did nothing,” he said.

When asked to comment on the united front of 26 political parties under the banner of INDIA, Gehlot said: “It is a fact that democracy is in danger in the country. The Constitution is in danger. It is natural to form a front at such a time. The countrymen have understood that there is no confidence in Amit Shah and Modi.”

On the BJP’s new slogan ‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’ against his regime, the CM said: “There is no truth in the BJP’s campaign. Actually, people will not tolerate the BJP, because of the way they have shown inefficiency in the last four and a half years. The public will not tolerate you. No one can compete with the PM in marketing. He is going because of marketing. Modi will do Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to farmers across the country in Sikar on July 27. He is coming to Rajasthan for the 8th time”.

On the BJP’s style of anti-campaigning, Gehlot alleged: “The BJP people have nothing to say and they only speak rote things. In every state, the BJP says that corruption has increased. Atrocities against women have increased. The local BJP leaders here have to answer to the Prime Minister and Amit Shah why did they not create an issue against the government. The opposition is saying those things again and again. It is not affecting the public. Tell any number of lies but the BJP has no influence on the public.”

Recalling the National Crime Record Bureau statistics, Gehlot accused the BJP of misusing the increased crime figures on just FIRs numbers, which are made compulsory in the state. “They are creating a wrong atmosphere against the government. Overall the condition of Rajasthan is good. We have made it mandatory to lodge FIR and it has a universal impact in the whole country,” the CM said. “Frightened by our plans and decisions, the BJP people decided how to defame the government. The kind of atmosphere that was created in Rajasthan, they have been scared of before the assembly polls,” Gehlot pointed out.

“Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to implement the Minimum Guarantee Scheme. There should be a minimum income guarantee for the common man including the elderly, helpless people of the country. This Act should be implemented in the whole country. I had also written a letter to PM Modi to implement the Social Security Act. The new legislation would be implemented by August end, and the employment would be given within 15 days to the applicants.” “The state’s revenue has increased by 17 per cent despite the fact that my government has not imposed any tax on the public and farmers in the last five budgets. The money for all projects will come from my jadu (magic),” he claimed.