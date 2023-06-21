Why did Nandan Nikelani donate Rs 315 crore to the IIT Bombay?

Making waves in the news is Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder and non-executive chairman of Infosys, who has recently grabbed attention by donating a remarkable Rs 315 crores to his beloved alma mater, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. This extraordinary gesture commemorates his enduring 50-year connection with the esteemed institution and has piqued people’s curiosity about the reasons behind his substantial donation.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Nilekani has made a sizable donation to IIT Bombay. In the past, he had already donated ₹85 crore, bringing his total contributions to the institution to ₹400 crore.

Nilekani expressed that IIT Bombay has played a pivotal role in shaping his life, molding his formative years, and laying the groundwork for his journey. Expressing gratitude for the chance to give back and play a role in shaping its future, Nilekani is filled with appreciation as he marks the milestone of his 50-year association with this esteemed institution.

For Nilekani, this donation signifies more than just a financial contribution; it is a heartfelt tribute to the place that has given him so much and a commitment to the students who will shape our world tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, Nilekani shared a photo of himself signing the Memorandum of Understanding with Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay. In a note accompanying the post, he stated that this significant contribution serves as a cornerstone for IIT Bombay’s ambitious vision of becoming a global leader among engineering and technology institutes, while also contributing significantly to the nation-building process.

In 1973, Nilekani embarked on his academic journey with IIT Bombay, enrolling in the prestigious institution to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. Over the past five decades, he has maintained strong ties with the institution, serving in various capacities. He was a member of the Board of the IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation from 1999 to 2009 and also served on the Board of Governors from 2005 to 2011.

Since its establishment in 1958, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has flourished, offering a wide array of educational opportunities. With a rich academic landscape comprising 15 departments, 39 centers/programs/academic facilities, three schools, and four interdisciplinary programs, the institute continues to nurture and empower students in various fields of study. With over 62,500 engineers and scientists graduating from the institute over the past 60 years, IIT Bombay continues to make a significant impact in the field of education and research.