Who will be new Rajasthan CM? BJP announcement likely today

The suspense over chief ministers in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh has ended and now is the turn of Rajasthan where BJP MLAs are likely to pick their legislative party leaders today.

The CM picks in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have surprised political analysts and if BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena is to be believed, the saffron party will throw another surprise in Rajasthan.

Speaking to news agency ANI about the BJP’s Rajasthan CM pick, Meena said, “Your analysis turned out wrong in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh…You should be ready for a surprise…”

The fact that BJP didn’t pick four-time CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh and moved away from three-time CM Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh, it is likely the party may not relent to Vasundhara Raje’s pressure tactics as well.

Raje has tried to build pressure on the central leadership by reportedly holding meetings with some 50 newly elected MLAs. Allegations were also made against Raje’s son Dushyant that he is holding some MLAs at a resort at the outskirts of Jaipur.

Hours after the allegations were made against her son, Raje was called to Delhi where she met with BJP’s National president JP Nadda. She was also accompanied by her son during the late night meeting.

When she came out of the meeting, TV cameras captured a smiling Vasundhara Raje.

When BJP announced Mahesh Yadav as new Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Raje congratulated him.

“Hearty congratulations to respected Shri Mohan Yadav ji, senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party, on being elected as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. It is our wish that under your leadership and guidance of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the state and the organization will write a new chapter of progress,” she wrote on ‘X’ in a congratulatory message.

Speculations are rife that the BJP may pick a woman as it’s chief minister in Rajasthan. Jhotwara MLA Divya Kumari is said to be the front runner. Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Om Mathur are also among the key contenders.

Anita Bhadel is another name that is making rounds in Rajasthan’s political circles. A two-time former minister from Ajmer South, Bhadel defeated Congress’ Droupadi Koli in the recently held assembly elections.