Who was Uzair Khan? Slain LeT commander who killed 3 officers in Kokernag operation

A prominent LeT leader Uzair Khan was killed at the conclusion of a week-long combined anti-terror operation in the Gadol forests of Kokernag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

He was responsible for the killing of three officers during the encounter, two Army officers Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Humayun Muzamil Bhat .

“We have discovered Uzair Khan’s body,” said Kashmir’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Vijay Kumar. The ADGP reported that it had been retrieved. “Another terrorist’s body was also seen; we are removing it. We knew about two to three terrorists, thus it’s possible that we will also find another terrorist’s body”.

Uzair Khan is a local of Nagam in Anantnag district. He had vanished in July last year to join the ranks of terrorism.

He left school in his 12th grade year and later completed an electrical work course.

Before he joined the terrorists’ group , Khan was employed as an electrician in the village.

Officials had reported earlier that drone footage showed a burnt body near one of the terrorist hideouts destroyed during the operation.

In order to inspect the dense wooded area with multiple cave-like hiding places where terrorists are thought to have taken up residence since Wednesday, security forces have been deploying drones and helicopters.

Security personnel used cutting-edge weapons to target terrorist hideouts while firing hundreds of mortar shells and rockets.

They even used sophisticated drones to dump explosives.

The area has been resonating with the sounds of huge explosions and heavy gunfire for the last six days. Additionally, soldiers and paratroopers were dropped by army helicopters on the higher parts of the forest .

Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, who is in charge of the Army’s Northern Command, went to the scene of the encounter on Saturday and received a briefing on how the military is employing cutting-edge tools like drones and weaponry against terrorists.