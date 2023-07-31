“Who the hell you think you are,” TMC’s Derek O’Brien takes on PM Modi

Derek O’Brien, a Rajya Sabha member for the Trinamool Congress TMC criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi harshly on Monday for skipping the Parliament and failing to tackle the Manipur issue in the House. Here is what TMC’s Derek O’brien said.

“Mr. Prime Minister, who the hell do you think you are?” Derek said, “All parties are asking for discussion under the emergency rule which means, suspend everything and discuss Manipur. Our delegation went to Manipur. Congress under Rahul Gandhi and other parties also went there to take stock of the situation. We want a full meal discussion on Manipur and not a toast and butter discussion of one-two hour. And our last point who the hell do you think you are?”

At least four Prime Ministers of India have come and spoken on burning issues in #RajyaSabha Advertisement What’s stopping the PM with a heart of stone from speaking in #Parliament on #Manipur ? VIDEO 👇 pic.twitter.com/U5FA3kRgNK — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 31, 2023

He then mentioned that former Indian prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dr. Manmohan Singh, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee who all spoke about significant issues in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking to reporters in front of the Parliament, TMC’s Derek O’Brien remarked, “Mr. Prime Minister you are so arrogant, you have a heart of stone…”

Notably, Manipur is on the boil for the past three months due to the clash between the Kukis and Meiteis. Several hundred incidents of violence have taken place including the macabre parading of naked women on the streets yet the opposition says, the Centre and the state government of Manipur are not flinching one bit.