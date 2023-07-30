Who is Vallabh Reddy, Telangana Cong leader who killed his wife?

Vallabh Reddy is local Congress youth leader in Telangana was arrested for murdering his wife in their house in Hyderabad after a fight. The couple got married around 15 months ago. The Congress leader was arrested by the police yesterday.

Vallabh Reddy, on July 14 murdered his 27-year-old wife and took her to a private hospital in the city with a head injury. The doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to the police on July 14, the couple had a fight in their residence, and, on sudden provocation, Mr Reddy allegedly assaulted his wife and banged her head against the wall and the door frame. The woman fell down, unconscious, and was immediately shifted to a hospital by her husband with a head injury but the doctors declared her dead. The woman’s father also filed a complaint with the police.

The police revealed that the woman had suffered internal injuries in the abdomen.

During the investigation, it was also found that the accused had cleaned the blood from the floor and other places after allegedly murdering his wife, the police added.

Vallabh Reddy is the son of Ranga Sai Reddy, a Congress leader from Nalgonda. He had remained composed and performed the last rites and participated in subsequent rituals.