Who is Ram Singh? Man Held for Defecating and Urinating on Air India Flight

In a recent incident of disruptive behavior on an Air India flight, a man named Ram Singh has been apprehended for engaging in highly inappropriate actions, including defecating and urinating on the floor of a Mumbai-Delhi flight. Let’s delve into the details surrounding this incident and the background of the accused individual.

According to the filed First Information Report (FIR), Ram Singh, occupying seat number 17F, committed the acts of defecation, urination, and spitting in row 9 of the aircraft during the mid-air journey from Mumbai to Delhi.

It has been revealed that Ram Singh works as a cook in Africa and had returned home for a temporary period. The motive behind his actions remains unclear at this point.

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated occurrence. In a separate incident last year on November 26, a heavily intoxicated passenger urinated on a female co-passenger aboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. Similarly, within a span of 10 days after that incident, another incident was reported on a Paris-New Delhi Air India flight where a male passenger, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, urinated on a blanket belonging to a female passenger.

In the case involving Ram Singh, the FIR states that the cabin crew promptly issued a verbal warning to the passenger upon witnessing his misconduct, and he was subsequently isolated from other passengers. The pilot-in-command was also informed of the situation to ensure appropriate actions were taken.

Ram Singh is facing charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 294, which pertains to obscene acts, and 510, which relates to misconduct by an intoxicated individual in public. Upon landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the head of Air India security attended to the matter and accompanied the accused passenger to the local police station for further investigation and legal proceedings.