Who Is Rahul Sharma, Husband of Actress Asin and Micromax Co-founder?

The spotlight is on Rahul Sharma, husband of actress Asin Thottumkal, as rumors circulate about their marital status following Asin’s deletion of their pictures from her Instagram account. Addressing the speculations, Asin dismisses them as “very imaginative and utterly baseless.” However, let’s delve into some details about Rahul’s life to get a better understanding of who he is.

Rahul Sharma, aged 47, is renowned as the co-founder of Micromax, an Indian multinational manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances. Originally from New Delhi, Sharma pursued his studies at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

Known for his affinity for sports cars, bikes, luxurious items, extravagant vacations, and high-end gadgets, Rahul Sharma has a penchant for the finer things in life.

Asin and Rahul tied the knot in January 2016, shortly after the release of the movie “Ghajini,” in which Asin starred alongside Aamir Khan. Their marriage came as a surprise to many of Asin’s fans. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2017, and it’s been reported that actor Akshay Kumar played a pivotal role in bringing them together.

When it comes to possessions, Rahul Sharma boasts an impressive collection, including a Bentley Supersports car, BMW X6, Mercedes GL450, and Rolls Royce Ghost Series 2, among others. His estimated net worth is around 1,400 Indian Rupees.

Prior to venturing into entrepreneurship, Rahul worked for a manufacturing company for over a year. He subsequently co-founded Micromax alongside his neighbor Rakesh Agarwal and friends Vikas and Sumeet Agarwal. The company has now become a prominent player in the market, with millions of handsets sold and significant annual turnover.

Recognized for his entrepreneurial journey, Rahul Sharma was named one of Fortune magazine’s 40 most influential people under the age of 40. He was also honored with the Forbes Person of the Year award in 2010 and received the GQ Man of the Year award in 2013.

Hailing from a family with three daughters, Rahul was born to a father who served as a school principal and a homemaker mother. He is the lone son in his family.