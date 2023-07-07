Who is Parth Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s son who is gaining attention after split in NCP?

As the struggle continues within Maharashtra’s most powerful Pawar family, Parth Pawar the youngest son of Ajit Pawar, is gaining attention these days and there are speculations about him rising in prominence in the breakaway faction of the Nationalist Congress Party NCP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After Ajit Pawar joined Maharashtra’s coalition government as the deputy chief minister, it is believed that his son Parth will have a big responsibility in the forthcoming elections.

Parth Pawar had already made his unsuccessful debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, where he lost from the Maval constituency. Recently, Parth Pawar first came into the limelight when he wrote a letter to the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, requesting a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, since then he had been sharing his views on different political matters.

After the mutiny of Ajit Pawar, Parth Pawar has become active as a politician. According to recent reports, BJP might give another chance to him. There are also reports that Ajit Pawar can make his son Parth Pawar contest from Shirur Lok Sabha Seat

With the Pawar Vs Pawar conflict on, on Thursday Sharad Pawar addressed the national executive meeting of the party in Delhi and also met Rahul Gandhi. On this occasion, he called himself the president of the party while Ajit Pawar said the meeting meant nothing as more MLAs were with him.

At the meeting in Delhi, also clarifying about his age, Sharad Pawar said it does not matter whether he is 82 or 92 he is still effective. The Sharad Pawar faction will approach the Election Commission against the Ajit Pawar faction which already claimed the NCP symbol.

After rumours started doing rounds in the media that Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde could step down and he may face disqualification from the Assembly, Ajit Pawar and his son Parth Pawar became the cynosure of all eyes.

However, Shinde was quick to clarify, that he was not resigning and everything else is rumoured. “With our government now made up of three parties, the strength of our MLAs is more than 200. No leader is unhappy and all have faith in us. Our government is only getting stronger. We have the support of PM Modi and Amit Shah,” Shinde said.