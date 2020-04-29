It’s hardly been three weeks, and the White House has unfollowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Twitter.

The White House has also unfollowed the Indian embassy in Washington DC (@IndianEmbassyUS) and the US Embassy in New Delhi.

On April 10, the White House followed the personal Twitter handles of PM Modi, his office (PMO) and President Ram Nath Kovind, making the two the only world leaders to be followed by the account.

The White House had also followed President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn), PM Modi’s personal Twitter handle, the Prime Minister’s Office (@PMO) and the Indian embassy in Washington DC (@IndianEmbassyUS) taking the toll of the ‘following’ to 19.

The rare move came after US President Donald Trump profusely thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for allowing the export of pre-ordered Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to help his country fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

This came after the US acquired 29 million doses of Hydroxychloroquine, a key anti-malarial drug believed effective in the treatment of Coronavirus.

India on April 7 had said that it “will supply essential drugs to some nations badly affected” by COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said given the enormity of the COVID-19 pandemic, India has always maintained that the international community must display strong solidarity and cooperation.

However, with the recent decision to unfollow all the non-US accounts, the Twitter handle which has nearly 22 million followers is now following 13 accounts.