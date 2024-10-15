White cane symbolizes freedom for the blind

White canes have a significant contribution to make visually impaired people self-reliant in society.

It empowers the visually impaired to integrate themselves with the general public in order to build an inclusive society, officials of Odisha Department of Social Security and Empowerment of the Disabled (DSSED) said on Tuesday during the observance of state-wide World White Cane Day 2024.

White Cane Day is quite significant in building an inclusive society. Starting with a beautiful line by saint poet Bhim Bhoi, said Principal Secretary, DSSED Bishnupada Sethi adding that the Odisha Government has initiated efforts to establish the country’s first University for the visually impaired.

Niyati Patnaik, Director of the Department along with Additional Administrative Secretary, Santosh Kumar Pradhan, launched the awareness rally by waving the flag.

In addition, Additional Secretary Deepak Kumar Rautray and Deputy Secretary Sanyashai Kumar Behera addressed the gathering. More than six hundred students along with teachers and other dignitaries also participated in the event.

Beating drums and playing trumpets, cymbals, jhumkas, the participating students spread awareness messages through road-side plays, pyramids and slogans. The artistry and dexterity of the visually impaired students left everyone awe-struck.